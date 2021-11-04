Video: Anthony Edwards has intense peanut butter debate with reporter

Anthony Edwards has shown himself to be one of the better interviews in the NBA, and he proved that once more after Wednesday’s game.

The Minnesota Timberwolves wing appeared in a Q&A video posted on the NBA’s Twitter account in which he answered a series of fairly basic questions. Among them was creamy or crunchy peanut butter. Edwards said he preferred creamy, and that seemed to be that.

However, when the topic came up at Edwards’ postgame availability Wednesday, it turned out that Edwards was dead serious about this. So serious, in fact, that he was entirely willing to debate a reporter who questioned his choice.

Edwards said he had never had crunchy peanut butter, and never would. He maintained that creamy peanut butter “spreads better on the bread” and that he was a “big texture guy” when it comes to food.

Anthony Edwards will NOT be pressured into buying crunchy peanut butter pic.twitter.com/GLQvMbmWMQ — Cooper (@CoopCarlson) November 4, 2021

When the reporter pressed Edwards to at least try crunchy peanut butter, Edwards refused to back down.

“No way. It’s gonna stay right there in the aisle,” Edwards affirmed.

Make no mistake, Edwards can be pretty fiery. That applies to both basketball and peanut butter, it would seem.

Photo: Mar 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) dribbles the ball at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports