Anthony Edwards shares his bold All-Star plan

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was one of three players added to the NBA All-Star Game as an injury replacement, the league announced on Friday.

Edwards joins Toronto’s Pascal Siakam and Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox as replacements for Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, Golden State’s Steph Curry and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson. And despite being a late addition, Edwards has big plans for his first All-Star game.

Anthony Edwards’ plan for the All-Star game: “Get in the game and shoot all the shots.” Said he’s gunning for MVP — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 10, 2023

“I saw (Russell) Westbrook get in the game and get hot and win MVP. I’m trying to do the same thing,” Edwards added.

Not only does Edwards have his sights set on winning the game’s MVP award, but he has also expressed an interest in participating in the three-point contest.

The 21-year-old Edwards has appeared in 59 games this season and is shooting .463 from the field and .367 from beyond the arc. He’s averaging 24.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. All of those numbers would represent career highs if the season were to end today.

The NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, February 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.