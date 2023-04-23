Anthony Edwards offers bold comment about Timberwolves’ series

Anthony Edwards offered some strong comments after his Minnesota Timberwolves lost at home in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series to the Denver Nuggets 120-111.

Edwards’ Timberwolves fell behind 3-0 in the series, putting them closer to being swept. But they host Game 4 on Sunday, and they are not packing it in.

“This series is not over,” Edwards said after Game 3, via The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski. “It’s the first to four, not to three. I promise you it ain’t over. Everyone’s counting us out. It ain’t over. I promise you.”

Edwards is correct considering the series is a best-of-7, so it’s not over. But his point is that the Timberwolves are going to win at least a game.

Minnesota won its play-in game against the Clippers last year to earn the No. 7 spot in the West. They lost to the Grizzlies in six games in the first round. The last thing Edwards and his teammates want is to go backwards by getting swept after at least taking their series last year to six games.

Though Minnesota is down 3-0, Edwards scored 41 points in Game 2 and 36 in Game 3. He is averaging 31.7 points per game this series.