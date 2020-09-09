Report: Arron Afflalo leading group trying to buy Timberwolves

A new name has entered the fray in the effort to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Former NBA player Arron Afflalo is leading a group of investors seeking to buy the Timberwolves and the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx, according to Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania of The Athletic. The group is backed by entrepreneur Jay Bloom, and is committed to keeping the franchise in Minnesota.

Afflalo believes his group has the money and NBA ties to offer a competitive bid. They are also emboldened after owner Glen Taylor’s talks with former Memphis minority owner Daniel Straus stalled, leaving the door open for new bidders.

The 34-year-old Afflalo spent 11 seasons in the NBA. He never played for the Timberwolves, but his first NBA coach was Minnesota icon Flip Saunders. He also has a good relationship with current Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders.

Afflalo isn’t the only former NBA player trying to bid for the organization. The other option may be more appealing to fans, but Afflalo’s group seems more serious right now.