Assistant coach leaves Mavericks for 76ers after just two weeks

An assistant coach who was recently hired by the Dallas Mavericks did not stay in the position for long.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday that Mavericks assistant Bryan Gates is leaving the team to join the Philadelphia 76ers. Gates had just been hired on July 4.

Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Bryan Gates — who recently accepted a spot on Jason Kidd’s staff — is joining the Philadelphia 76ers as an assistant, sources tell ESPN. Mavericks freed Gates for Nick Nurse’s staff to take a significant step up in role. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 20, 2023

According to Woj’s report, the Sixers are increasing Gates’ role, which explains why he would make the move so soon after accepting another job.

Gates had spent the last two years as an assistant with the Phoenix Suns. He has also served as an assistant for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.

The 76ers will be in their first season under the leadership of Nick Nurse. Nurse was let go by the Toronto Raptors after the regular season. He was then hired by Philly, who had just fired Doc Rivers.

In addition to Gates, Nurse has hired Bobby Jackson and Rico Hines to serve as assistant on his staff.