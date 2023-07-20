 Skip to main content
Assistant coach leaves Mavericks for 76ers after just two weeks

July 19, 2023
by Larry Brown

The Dallas Mavericks logo

Nov 20, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; A view of the Dallas Mavericks logo during the game between the Mavericks and the Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

An assistant coach who was recently hired by the Dallas Mavericks did not stay in the position for long.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday that Mavericks assistant Bryan Gates is leaving the team to join the Philadelphia 76ers. Gates had just been hired on July 4.

According to Woj’s report, the Sixers are increasing Gates’ role, which explains why he would make the move so soon after accepting another job.

Gates had spent the last two years as an assistant with the Phoenix Suns. He has also served as an assistant for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.

The 76ers will be in their first season under the leadership of Nick Nurse. Nurse was let go by the Toronto Raptors after the regular season. He was then hired by Philly, who had just fired Doc Rivers.

In addition to Gates, Nurse has hired Bobby Jackson and Rico Hines to serve as assistant on his staff.

