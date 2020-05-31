Cam Reddish says he struggled to adjust to length of NBA season

Cam Reddish produced modestly for the Atlanta Hawks as a rookie, and he may get even better once he is fully accustomed to the demands of the NBA.

Speaking this weekend with the Atlanta-Journal Constitution’s Sarah K. Spencer, Reddish said that he struggled to adjust to the length of the season.

“It’s pretty hectic, and the adjustment was a little crazy,” he said. “But that was one of the biggest things I picked up on, how long the season was. I had to really take care of my body, eat the right things, stuff like that.”

“My entire life, I could pretty much just get up and go. And just play,” added Reddish. “But it’s a really long season. The games are long, you’ve got back-to-backs, you’re going from Miami to L.A., L.A. to Minnesota, it’s craziness. But it’s fun, once you get used to it, once you figure out your routine.”

The 20-year-old Reddish, who was the No. 10 overall pick in last year’s draft, was averaging 10.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game for the Hawks. He also played in 58 of 67 games for the Hawks, logging 26.7 minutes a night (above-average for a rookie), which may help explain why he was a little burnt out.

Reddish was also somewhat in flux when it came to his role on the court, so hopefully the ex-Duke star will be more in his comfort zone by next season.