Attorneys upset with Shaq for 1 interesting reason

Some attorneys remain upset with Shaquille O’Neal for an interesting reason.

The lawyers representing FTX investors in a class-action lawsuit have been trying to serve O’Neal with papers containing the complaint against him. Several other celebrities who endorsed FTX have accepted service of the legal complaint. But Shaq has continued to evade legal service.

In March, we first learned that the attorneys in the class-action suit filed paperwork saying they were having trouble serving O’Neal. They continue to have difficult serving him.

The Wall Street Journal published an article on Wednesday saying that the attorneys were still having trouble serving Shaq two months later.

“In 30 years, I’ve never had to deal with this situation,” said Adam Moskowitz, one of the lawyers representing the FTX investors. “We are not going away.”

The FTX investors have accused Shaq of evading them and driving off to avoid being served outside his home. Last week they apparently said they had served him, but O’Neal’s attorneys disputed that in a legal filing.

“Mr. O’Neal has not evaded service by failing to be at the residences where Plaintiffs belatedly attempted service or by driving past strangers who approached his car,” the lawyers wrote. “The Court should quash service and dismiss the claims against him.”

The lawyers have asked for permission to serve O’Neal via social media since serving him in person has been so difficult, but were denied. They sent a tweet to the “NBA on TNT” Twitter account to address the matter.

You’ve been running from us for 3 months & all other FTX celebrities have agreed to receive their complaints. Please have the courtesy & honor to simply allow our process servers tomorrow to deliver our legal complaint on your behalf, so you can defend your actions in this matter — The Moskowitz Law Firm (@moskowitzesq) April 14, 2023

Shaq is one of several celebrities who endorsed FTX, a failed cryptocurrency exchange that filed for bankruptcy in November 2022. The company was alleged to have lost around $8 billion by misusing customer deposits.