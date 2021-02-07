Report: Austin Rivers now likely trade candidate for Knicks

The New York Knicks just brought back former MVP Derrick Rose, and that could be bad news for one of their current pieces in the backcourt.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Knicks guard Austin Rivers is now likely to be sought after by contenders on the trade market. The Rose addition further complicates the team’s traffic jam of guards, which includes Rivers, Elfrid Payton, Frank Ntilikina, Alec Burks, and Immanuel Quickley.

Rivers, 28, signed a non-guaranteed three-year deal with the Knicks in the offseason. He has been getting ample playing time off the bench this season. Rivers is averaging 8.2 points and 2.2 assists in 23.3 minutes per game.

While he is not exactly the most exciting trade target, Rivers does bring scoring punch and playoff experience to the table. We do know of one top contender however that probably will not be interested in acquiring him.

Photo: Bryan Horowitz/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0