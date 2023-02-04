Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba trade Instagram comments about fight

Austin Rivers and Mo Bamba traded comments on Instagram Friday night about their fight earlier in the evening.

Both Rivers and Bamba were ejected from the Orlando Magic’s 127-120 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The two sparked a fight late in the third quarter after Bamba went after Rivers following a missed shot. Five players were ejected for the skirmish (video here).

After being ejected, Bamba reacted via Instagram. He shared a meme that features a chart showing “find out” and “f— around.” He implied that Rivers was testing him, and Bamba took it seriously.

Both Mo Bamba and Austin Rivers posted to their Instagram Stories following their altercation on Friday. pic.twitter.com/z6hDQPHTL1 — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) February 4, 2023

Rivers responded to Bamba’s post with comments on his own Instagram story.

“Buddy I went at you 1 on 5 !!! With no back up!! U (sic) needed ur (sic) team mates (sic) other wise u (sic) would of been chocked (sic) out. Talking about find out. We only know u (sic) from an old rap song…Not hoops. STFU. And Orlando my city. Ask around an (sic) actually find out. They don’t mess with u (sic) there….facts!” Rivers wrote.

The league probably won’t appreciate Rivers’ remarks when they are meting out discipline for the fight. Saying that he would have choked out Bamba probably won’t go over well. Although, congratulations are in order to Rivers for doing something to earn him headlines this season.