Avery Bradley could return to Lakers?

Avery Bradley’s game of musical chairs could end up with him going right back to where he was last season.

The veteran guard went from the Miami Heat to the Houston Rockets at Thursday’s trade deadline as part of the Victor Oladipo trade. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports that Bradley will be a name to monitor for the Los Angeles Lakers as they look to fill their open roster spots.

The 30-year-old Bradley seems like a buyout candidate for the rebuilding Rockets, who have a crowded backcourt. He has appeared in just ten games this season, due largely to a positive test for COVID-19.

Bradley, a former client of Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, played for the purple and gold last year. While he opted out of the Orlando bubble for personal reasons, he received a ring when the Lakers went on to win the NBA title.

The Lakers’ guard depth is fairly underwhelming this season behind Dennis Schroder. That is not even to mention the current multi-week injury absences of superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The team appears to be eyeing some bigger names on the buyout market. But Bradley’s fit and familiarity with the Lakers make him a very strong candidate for one of their open spots.