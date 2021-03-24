Report: Lakers targeting two prominent forwards in buyout season

The Los Angeles Lakers appear poised to be one of the busiest teams once the NBA trade deadline passes and buyout season kicks into high gear.

The injury-depleted Lakers look ready to target key frontcourt additions if and when they become available. According to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, a league source believes center Andre Drummond is likely to land with the Lakers once he receives a buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers, as is increasingly likely. The team is also expected to make a run at LaMarcus Aldridge, assuming he ends up being bought out by the San Antonio Spurs.

League source says that after likely being bought out, "I'm hearing Drummond is going to land in Los Angeles (Lakers) and Aldridge will be the starting center for either Miami, the Lakers. Brooklyn's in the hunt for both. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) March 24, 2021

Both players are likely to have a robust market if and when they hit the open market. The Lakers will provide a tempting option both due to their status as contenders as well as the opportunity they can offer with Anthony Davis and LeBron James both out for at least a while longer.

There are some indications the Lakers may not wait until after the deadline to get active on the market, too.