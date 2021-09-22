Ayesha Curry shares sweet gesture husband Steph had for her

Ayesha Curry on Tuesday shared the sweet gesture her husband Steph had for her recently.

Ayesha shared pictures and a note on Instagram in which she revealed that Steph planned a ceremony for them to renew their marriage vows. The ceremony apparently took place in their backyard and involved their children.

Here is the Instagram caption Ayesha made for her post to tell the story:

“A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony. He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting. Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard. It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you @stephencurry30.”

That is pretty cool.

Ayesha and Steph got married on July 30, 2011, so they recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary. And they followed it up with a special vow renewal involving their three children.

