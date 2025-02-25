LeBron, Bronny James respond to lawsuit over 2022 car crash

Four months after it was originally filed, LeBron and Bronny James are responding to the lawsuit against them.

Chuck Schilken of the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday that the Los Angeles Lakers father-and-son duo LeBron and Bronny have filed an official response to the lawsuit that was brought against them in Los Angeles County Superior Court last October. The suit stemmed from the pair’s alleged role in a car crash that occurred in 2022 in Littlerock, Calif.

LeBron and Bronny have denied “each and every allegation” made in the lawsuit. The filing by LeBron and Bronny also reportedly listed 14 defenses to the complaint, including that the alleged injuries or damages in question were caused “by persons other than these answering defendants” and also that the plaintiffs failed to conduct themselves in a “reasonably prudent” manner during the incident at issue.

Apr 4, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts to being called for a foul against the Utah Jazz in the last minute of the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

You can read Schilken’s full report on the situation here.

LeBron, 40, and Bronny, 20, are accused in the lawsuit of slamming into the plaintiffs, identified as April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillen, on a highway in Littlerock (a small town within Los Angeles County) in Nov. 2022. The lawsuit, which was filed hours before the Lakers tipped off the 2024-25 NBA season, claimed that the plaintiffs sustained injuries requiring further medical attention and that their vehicle suffered damages and a loss of value as well (full details here).

In their first season together as teammates on the Lakers, LeBron is averaging 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game while Bronny has managed just 1.4 points per game in 17 total appearances (while also getting some run in the NBA G League).