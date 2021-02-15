Ayesha Curry needed stitches in hand after Valentine’s Day mishap

Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha had a very unique Valentine’s Day this year, and we don’t mean that in a good way. Here’s a hint: It included a trip to the hospital.

Mrs. Curry revealed on Instagram late Sunday night that she suffered a nasty laceration on her hand while opening a bottle of champagne. She needed four stitches, as you can see below:

Ayesha Curry had a little Valentine’s Day mishap with a bottle of champagne… pic.twitter.com/aFrSNXRU46 — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) February 15, 2021

Ayesha noted that she was not “sabering” the champagne bottle, which is a party trick that involves popping off the cork with a knife. She said it was just a freak accident that happened when she was opening the bottle “the normal way.”

“I think it’s important to note that I was not sabering a bottle of champagne when this happened to me,” she said in a video. “I was opening it the normal way, so I should have just opened it the way I know how, which is with an iPhone or a knife or something else. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Curry trended on Instagram last year after she posted some bikini photos on Instagram, so she received attention this time for a much different reason. She will certainly always remember Valentine’s Day 2021.

Photo: Cyrus Saatsaz/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA 4.0