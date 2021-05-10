Ayesha Curry says son thought Steph was a pro golfer

Stephen Curry is an avid golfer who would probably have had a chance to play professionally if not for the fact that he is even better at basketball. How good is his golf game? So good that Curry’s own son thought hitting the little white ball around was his dad’s job.

Curry’s wife, Ayesha, told a funny story on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” recently about how the pandemic caused some confusion for hers and Steph’s 2-year-old son Canon.

“For the longest time, he thought his dad was a golfer because of the pandemic and there was no basketball in season,” Ayesha said, via Caitlyn Holroyd of The Score. “So, he’s just now realizing that his dad and his uncle play basketball. So, that’s been exciting for us.”

The uncle Ayesha was referring to was Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry, who is Stephen’s brother.

Stephen Curry regularly takes part in pro-am events and is one usually one of the better amateurs in the field. He has a handicap of around 2, which means a typical 18-hole round for him would be 2-over par. You can understand why Canon confused him for a professional golfer, especially when basketball was on hold last year.