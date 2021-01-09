Ayesha Curry shares video of son Canon showing off dribbling skills

Canon Curry may only be two and a half years old, but he already has his father’s skills.

Ayesha Curry shared a video on Instagram Friday of her son Canon dribbling the ball. She said that pretty soon he would be able to dribble with the same routine as her husband, NBA MVP Steph Curry.

That looks pretty impressive for a 2.5-year-old.

The Currys have three children: Riley, Ryan and Canon. Canon is the only boy of the three.

Also notice how Canon was wearing the Under Armour T-shirt for his father’s sponsor. The Curry family knows how to represent their brands.