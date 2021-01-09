Ayesha Curry shares video of son Canon showing off dribbling skills

Canon Curry may only be two and a half years old, but he already has his father’s skills.
Ayesha Curry shared a video on Instagram Friday of her son Canon dribbling the ball. She said that pretty soon he would be able to dribble with
To the surprise of absolutely no one, Paul Pierce is getting ratio’d for one of his takes yet again.
Speaking this week on ESPN’s “The Jump,” the retired Boston Celtics great commented on Dallas Mavericks star Luka
Jim Harbaugh’s new contract with the Michigan Wolverines contains some significant adjustments to his salary and incentives.
According to Scott Roussel of FootballScoop, Harbaugh will be guaranteed $4 million annually. Bonuses could
The Dallas Cowboys are in search of a new defensive coordinator, and it sounds like no one should be surprised if they land a pretty big name for the role.
According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, former Atlanta Falcons coa
Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets’ game on Thursday due to personal reasons, and he is not playing in the team’s game on Friday at Memphis. There is no word yet on whether he will play on Sunday either.
As of Thursday, Nets
CBS will have to get creative this weekend when broadcasting the playoff game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.
Tony Romo will be unable to travel to New Orleans to call the game in person due to COVID-19 protocols. Subsequ