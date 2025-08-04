Fans dubious after baby takes her ‘first ever’ steps in WNBA crawl race

One baby chose a pretty convenient time to learn how to walk on her own two feet.

An adorable baby girl took social media by storm during a baby crawl race held at halftime of Saturday’s Las Vegas Aces-Minnesota Lynx game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The little bundle of joy named “Ada” had a sizable lead over her competitors when she decided to flex on her opponents a little bit.

Once she crossed the halfcourt line, the baby used all her might to stand up. She then started taking tiny steps toward the finish line.

The crowd went bonkers for little Ada. She stumbled a couple of times but still managed to stay upright until she reached her mother’s arms. Adding to her impressive feat was that she held onto her stuffed animal the entire time, using just one arm to generate balance.

“Some wholesome content for your timeline,” the WNBA X account’s caption for the post read. “This baby took her first ever steps to WIN the [Las Vegas Aces] baby crawl race!”

This baby took her first ever steps to WIN the @LVAces baby crawl race! pic.twitter.com/MflHsW792d — WNBA (@WNBA) August 2, 2025

However, success always comes with naysayers.

Several fans speculated that the baby had probably walked before. Some felt that Ada looked far too coordinated during the WNBA baby crawl race for those steps to be her first.

Cute but I think tgat baby has been walking before now — Commissioner for Dodo (@Mrtybaba) August 3, 2025

not to be that guy but that's not a first time walk. she's too balanced for a first timer — MXHMED (@biorunic) August 3, 2025

I know that baby has walked before pic.twitter.com/XEs4O3kwiM — traeyoungsburner (@traeyoungsburn1) August 3, 2025

Nah. She’s been practicing at home. — james (@The_foundersnet) August 3, 2025

Ada’s father admitted after the race that his daughter had been learning how to stand at home, but had yet to walk.

“She’s been standing, but she hasn’t been walking,” he said during a post-baby-crawl interview. “She just randomly decided to stand up in the middle [of the race]. I was not expecting that.”

First steps or not, Ada’s feat remains mighty impressive. It’s one thing to stand up and walk in the comfort of your own home. It’s another thing to do it during an Aces baby crawl race in front of thousands of screaming fans.

Ada already had the win in hand before she ever attempted to stand up. That baby simply thrives under pressure.

