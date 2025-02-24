Baby crawl racer goes viral for absolutely smoking competition

The New Orleans Pelicans may have stumbled into finding their franchise player for the 2050-51 season at the team’s annual baby crawl race event.

On Sunday, the Pelicans hosted the San Antonio Spurs for a Western Conference clash at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La. The basketball game was just the appetizer for the night’s main event, the baby crawl race.

Thirteen babies and their parents living within a 150-mile radius of New Orleans gathered for the annual halftime event. One stood — nay — crawled above the rest.

The competitor was introduced with the moniker “New Bawlin,” but it was the rest of the field that was left bawling as baby No. 11 put on an all-time performance. Witness the greatness for yourself.

#11 just put on the greatest baby crawl race performance you'll ever see pic.twitter.com/VXa7e8YI2W — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) February 24, 2025

Here’s another angle of the baby crawl race clinic put on by “New Bawlin.”

The most dominant baby crawl race you will ever see 🔥🔥#Pelicans | @OchsnerHealth pic.twitter.com/SQQEpUOMgf — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 24, 2025

Given how tall No. 11’s father looks, the baby may have the genetics to become a player worth drafting in a few decades. After all, the baby already has the competitive spirit and work ethic to get there.

The Smoothie King crowd was largely quiet as the Pelicans fell into a 53-40 hole against the Spurs during the first half. Baby No. 11 gave them all something to cheer about amid the Pelicans’ nightmare 2024-25 season.