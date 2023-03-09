More bad news surfaces about Lonzo Ball’s knee injury

The Chicago Bulls recently shut Lonzo Ball down for the season with a knee injury he has been battling for over a year, and the latest news about his recovery does not sound promising.

Ball may need a third knee surgery, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The 25-year-old would likely be sidelined for at least another six months if he undergoes the procedure, which means his availability for the start of the 2023-24 season would be in jeopardy.

The Bulls are working together with Ball’s representatives from Klutch Sports and consulting with specialists before making a final determination, according to Wojnarowski.

Ball played in just 35 games for Chicago last season before undergoing meniscus surgery. He has suffered multiple setbacks, and a recent report indicated that the Bulls were unsure of why Ball was still having issues with the knee.

It has been over a year since Ball last played. The former No. 2 overall pick signed a four-year, $80 million deal in 2021.

The Bulls entered Thursday with a record of 30-36 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. They are a game behind the Washington Wizards for the 10th and final postseason spot.