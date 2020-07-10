pixel 1
Friday, July 10, 2020

Here is what the ballroom practice floor looks like in the NBA bubble

July 10, 2020
by Larry Brown

Those involved in putting on the NBA bubble at Disney World in Orlando are working hard to give the league and its teams as friendly of a situation as possible. They have even turned a hotel ballroom into a practice court complete with gorgeous hardwood.

Dallas Mavericks PR worker Scott Tomlin shared a photo on Friday of what the practice court looked like for the Mavericks in Orlando. They were practicing in a ballroom at the Coronado Springs Convention Center that now has four basketball courts.

Here is a time lapse video that shows the ballrooms being turned into practice courts.

The Gran Destino Tower is located closest to the Coronado Springs Convention Center in Disney World. The Bucks, Lakers, Raptors, Clippers, Celtics, Nuggets, Jazz and Heat are staying at the Gran Destino and therefore have the shortest trip to the practice facility. Other teams have a bit longer of a trip to get there. Here is the list of where each team is staying.

Game play is set to resume on July 30.

