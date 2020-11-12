Heat unlikely to extend Bam Adebayo this offseason?

Bam Adebayo has earned himself a big payday, but it may have to be deferred until next offseason.

NBA salary cap expert Albert Nahmad reported this week that, though the 23-year-old Adebayo is eligible for a max contract extension this offseason, the Miami Heat seem unlikely to give it to him. The reason is that doing so would prevent the Heat from creating a max salary slot for the summer of 2021. Miami would like to retain its core while also setting aside future room for top free agents like Giannis Antetokounmpo. That means they cannot extend Adebayo this offseason, per Nahmad.

Adebayo had a breakout year in 2019-20, helping lead the Heat to their stunning NBA Finals run. He averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game and finished second in Most Improved Player voting.

The former Kentucky star can get the exact same max extension from the Heat next summer. But with the league’s major financial uncertainty on top of increased injury concerns with a shortened offseason, it is understandable why Adebayo might want to lock in his money as soon as possible.

Miami’s big free agent plans are not going anywhere though. That points to a balancing act with Adebayo and the rest of their incumbent players.