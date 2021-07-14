Would someone please hook Baron Davis up with ‘Space Jam’ swag?

Will someone please hook Baron Davis up with some “Space Jam” swag? The guy is begging for it.

Davis tweeted on Monday to complain that he hadn’t been invited to any “Space Jam” activation events around Los Angeles. He said that “Space Jam” was his favorite movie. But those involved the promotion of the movie can make it up to him with some swag.

All these @spacejammovie activation in LA and I ain’t got invited to 1. Told y’all Space Jam was my favorite. Tap in with the real LA hoopers and kids in LA. And I will take a swag pack as a apology Jk — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) July 12, 2021

The remake of “Space Jam,” starring LeBron James, is being released on Friday. There has been heavy promotion of the movie in anticipation of its opening weekend.

Maybe LeBron can work Davis into a spot on the “Goon Squad” if it’s not too late. It seems like he’ll take anything at this point.

Photo: Brian Solis/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0