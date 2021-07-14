 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, July 13, 2021

Would someone please hook Baron Davis up with ‘Space Jam’ swag?

July 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Baron Davis

Will someone please hook Baron Davis up with some “Space Jam” swag? The guy is begging for it.

Davis tweeted on Monday to complain that he hadn’t been invited to any “Space Jam” activation events around Los Angeles. He said that “Space Jam” was his favorite movie. But those involved the promotion of the movie can make it up to him with some swag.

The remake of “Space Jam,” starring LeBron James, is being released on Friday. There has been heavy promotion of the movie in anticipation of its opening weekend.

Maybe LeBron can work Davis into a spot on the “Goon Squad” if it’s not too late. It seems like he’ll take anything at this point.

Photo: Brian Solis/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus