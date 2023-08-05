Beloved ex-Mavericks player lands basketball head coaching job

One of the NBA’s great cult heroes of the last decade is back in the sport.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Saturday that retired former Dallas Mavericks point guard JJ Barea has a new job. Barea is becoming the new head coach of the Guaynabo Mets, a pro basketball team in his native Puerto Rico.

Now 39 years old, Barea played 14 total seasons in the NBA with both the Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves. He is best remembered for his career in Dallas though, becoming an enormous fan favorite with his heart and playmaking ability at just 5-foot-10. Barea had averages of 8.9 points and 3.9 assists per game in his NBA career and helped the Mavs win their only championship in 2011.

Having retired as a player just last summer, Barea already got some brief coaching experience with the Mavericks as a player development coach. He has given off real head coach energy before and now becomes an official one in his native country.