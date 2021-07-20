Ben Simmons appears to respond to critics in Instagram post

Ben Simmons is finally breaking his silence on social media after his rough postseason performance.

The Philadelphia 76ers star appeared to respond to all of his critics in an Instagram post this week. Tuesday was Simmons’ 25th birthday, and he marked the occasion with pictures of himself in the gym coupled with an introspective message.

“Reflecting back I’ve experienced some amazing highs and with that, some of the lowest lows,” Simmons wrote. “Life’s a journey.. I’ll always remain relentless and remain human through it all. Here’s to my 25 year #Relentlesspursuit doing what I love on my bday I’m blessed.”

The three-time All-Star had not posted on social media since the Sixers were eliminated in the second round a month ago. Simmons’ poor play was key to their downfall, and now a trade out of Philly this offseason is very possible.

Whether or not the Sixers decide to pull the plug on him, Simmons seems to be controlling the one thing that he can control right now — working to improve his game.