Report: 76ers have informed teams of their asking price for Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers have said publicly that they are committed to Ben Simmons, but they have reportedly delivered a different message to rival teams.

The 76ers have discussed potential trades involving Simmons with other teams, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. One source told Charania that the Sixers have made it clear to teams that they want an All-Star-caliber player in return.

Despite his offensive struggles and uninspiring play in the postseason this year, Simmons is said to be drawing plenty of interest. He’s a tremendous defensive player and is under contract through 2025. He’s also still just 24.

Philadelphia has reportedly already turned down one seemingly serious offer for Simmons. Sixers executives insist Doc Rivers and the rest of the team is expecting Simmons to remain a part of the franchise and committed to working with him, though that is likely just posturing.

Simmons was so inept offensively in the postseason that even some of his own teammates threw him under the bus. It seems obvious that the 76ers want to move on from him, but they are not simply going to give the former No. 1 overall pick away.