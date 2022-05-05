Ben Simmons will undergo significant back procedure

The back issues that prevented Ben Simmons from suiting up for the Brooklyn Nets this season will require surgery.

The Nets announced Wednesday that Simmons will undergo surgery on his injured back. The procedure, called a microdiscectomy, is meant to relieve Simmons’ back pain.

Ben Simmons medical update. pic.twitter.com/KXENQjZIg1 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 4, 2022

Simmons will have a three-to-four month recovery period, but is expected to be ready for training camp, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Nets will surely be hoping that the surgery puts an end to the lengthy and sometimes confusing saga involving Simmons’ back issue. The problem flared up after he was traded to the Nets and prevented him from debuting at all. He appeared on track to debut in Game 4 of the first round playoff series against Boston, but the back flared up again and he did not play. He was roundly criticized for that absence, but this may serve as an indication that the back was still very problematic right up to the end of the season.