Reggie Miller unloads on Ben Simmons for sitting out

Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics on Monday, and one Hall of Famer is not buying that the Brooklyn Nets star is too hurt to play.

Simmons will miss Game 4 after he reportedly woke up on Sunday with soreness in his back. The Celtics are up 3-0 in the series, which means Game 4 could be Brooklyn’s final game of the season if they lose. Reggie Miller is in disbelief that Simmons is not suiting up for it.

Miller blasted Simmons in a tweet on Sunday. He said the former first overall pick has “ZERO competitive (fire).”

Cmon MAN!!! Out for Game 4 when it was rumored you were going to make your debut. This dude has ZERO competitive 🔥.. As small a chance as the Nets have to come back in this series, you still have KD and Kyrie, all you need is to win ONE game and take it from there.. #ManUp pic.twitter.com/Y5smcnQkqZ — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) April 24, 2022

While we do not know the exact extent of Simmons’ injury, Miller certainly is not the only one who feels that way. There has been no indication that Simmons is dealing with a serious injury. His return date continues to get pushed back. Now, he may not even make his Nets debut this season. If Simmons’ injury is significant, the Nets are doing him no favors by keeping that a secret.

Miller is a player who missed very few games in his career, so he knows about playing through various ailments. Unless the back injury for Simmons is more serious than the Nets have let on, it is fair to question why Simmons is still sitting out.