Ben Simmons to change positions for Nets next season?

After over a year away from the game, Ben Simmons could be coming back as something entirely different.

Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that there have been some rumblings that the former All-Star Simmons could potentially play center for the Brooklyn Nets this coming season.

Simmons’ total ineptitude at shooting jumpers has been well-documented, so placing him in the dunker’s spot while Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant handle the ball could help solve the spacing issues that Simmons creates. Simmons has historically been a point guard on offense but possesses the defensive versatility (at 6-foot-11 with multiple All-Defensive First Team selections under his belt) to check a variety of positions on the other end.

The only centers currently on Brooklyn’s roster are Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe, both of whom are smaller than Simmons. Playing Simmons as a 5 man would add an interesting new element to Steve Nash’s offense, and it sounds like Simmons may be up to the task physically as well.