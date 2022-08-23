Nets getting unexpected good news about Ben Simmons?

Ben Simmons may no longer be the scourge of Brooklyn for long.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Monday that the former All-Star Simmons has already been cleared for three-on-three activities following his back surgery in May. Charania adds that Simmons is on track to be cleared for full five-on-five activities in the coming weeks and is expected to be ready for training camp in late September.

That is great news for the Nets forward and probably a bit unexpected given how tricky the recovery from back surgery can be, especially for a player who stands 6-foot-11. How Simmons will look over 14 months now since he last played in an NBA game is anybody’s guess. But this is at least a promising step in the right direction.

Of course, it has not been all positive this summer for Simmons, who is still owed more than $113 million over the next three years. He recently had to address an unflattering report that emerged about him in the media.