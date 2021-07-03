Doc Rivers offers Ben Simmons another vote of confidence

Doc Rivers has made some conflicting comments on his opinion of Ben Simmons, but the Philadelphia 76ers coach seems to have settled on praise for his young guard.

Rivers told TMZ Sports that Simmons was “great,” adding that he does not think the former No. 1 pick needs “a lot of fixing.”

“Ben’s great,” Rivers said. “I want him back. He’s terrific. He’ll be great.

“I think he doesn’t need a lot of fixing. He’s gonna be great for us. He’ll be great.”

Rivers was a bit less enthusiastic immediately after Philadelphia’s playoff elimination, which saw Simmons struggle mightily in a loss to Atlanta. Those thoughts were shared by Simmons’ teammates. The Sixers have a lot invested in Simmons, who remains an elite defensive player without a jump shot. Figuring out how to make the best use of him going forward could make or break Rivers’ career in Philly.