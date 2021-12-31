Report: Ben Simmons’ fines from Sixers have reached crazy total

Ben Simmons has just hit a milestone, albeit one he would rather forget.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports reported this week that the star forward Simmons has officially surpassed $10 million in fines from the Philadelphia 76ers this season.

Simmons remains away from the Sixers and has not played for them all year. The three-time All-Star has cited mental unreadiness for his absence from the team, which briefly put a stop to the fines thanks to a loophole in the NBA CBA. However, the Sixers resumed fining him after he refused to cooperate with them on a key issue.

Though he is under contract for $33 million this season, Spotrac notes that Simmons is being fined his full $360,305 game check for every game that he misses. The website also notes that the total amount NBA players have been fined so far in 2021-22 is $19,701,866. That $19.7 million figure includes Simmons’ fines, which means Simmons has been fined more than every other player in the league combined this season.

As he continues to hold out for a trade, Simmons is definitely putting his money where his mouth is by eating all of these fines. But all indications are that Simmons may have to keep taking them on the chin for a while longer.

Jan 30, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) talks to fans before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports