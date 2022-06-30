Ben Simmons had interesting Instagram post prior to Kevin Durant news

The Brooklyn Nets went from thinking they were championship contenders with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, to now being ditched by the leader of the bunch and stuck with the problematic partners.

KD on Thursday requested a trade. Irving opted in to his contract with the Nets. And Brooklyn still has Simmons as a result of their trade deadline deal with the 76ers for James Harden.

Simmons seems to be the forgotten character in the group. But Simmons shared an interesting post on his Instagram story just a few hours before the Durant trade news was reported.

Simmons shared a photo of himself doing a snarl and wrote “feeling incredible” on the photo.

Was that before or after he learned about the Durant news? Does Simmons now think this is his opening and his chance to lead a team? Can he now resurrect his career? Or maybe he’s just feeling good in his recover from his back surgery.

Simmons is still under contract for about $114 million over the next three seasons. He has missed two full seasons of his six-year NBA career, including last year.

The Nets better hope that Simmons is feeling great, because it would be hard to imagine any team having interest in acquiring him.