Ben Simmons had no swelling or pain after leaving game with knee injury

The Philadelphia 76ers got a major injury scare on Wednesday, but early indications are at least positive.

Ben Simmons left Wednesday’s game with an injured left knee and was very quickly ruled out for the day. Simmons was seen walking to the locker room with a slight limp, but according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, there was no swelling or pain after he left the court.

Early indications on Ben Simmons are encouraging — no swelling or pain in left knee after leaving court, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 5, 2020

While we need to wait for more information, that’s at least a positive sign to start with. The Sixers can probably weather a minor Simmons injury, but it would be a serious blow if he were out for any lengthy period.

Simmons is averaging 16.6 points, 8.1 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game so far this season.