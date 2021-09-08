Report: Ben Simmons not willing to rebuild his trade value for Sixers

Ben Simmons seems to be absolutely adamant that he has played his final game for the Philadelphia 76ers.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Wednesday on “The Jump,” that Simmons is not willing to rebuild his trade value for the team.

“One of the messages that Ben has sent back towards Philly is that it’s not his job to fix his trade value,” said Windhorst. “It’s not his job to correct his trade value or raise his trade value. That’s not something that’s on the menu for him. With that out there, I don’t think he’s interested in coming in and trying to fix the situation.”

Simmons’ trade value is at an all-time low coming off a horrendous playoff performance and with everybody and their brother now aware that he wants to be traded. If he were to return to the Sixers to start next season and put together a strong stretch of play, that would increase his likelihood of being traded. But it is also in Simmons’ best interest not to rebuild his trade value because that means his next team would have to give up less to acquire him.

The three-time All-Star is definitely not pleased with the Sixers right now. Thus, it makes sense that he does not want to do them any kind of solid.