Ben Simmons open to being traded to unlikely team?

Ben Simmons may have a team on his wish list that is not exactly a hot-ticket destination.

The Athletic’s David Aldridge reported this week that the Philadelphia 76ers star would have “no problem” going to the Sacramento Kings in a trade. Aldridge notes that Simmons’ desire to get of Philadelphia is that strong.

The three-time All-Star Simmons, who continues to hold out in anticipation of a move, is a far better caliber player than the Kings are usually able to roster short of the draft. He would immediately become their biggest trade acquisition since Ron Artest in 2006 or even Mike Bibby back in 2001.

While few players have historically had interest in playing for Sacramento, Simmons’ intrigue certainly appears to be for real. Just don’t expect the Kings to include this star player in any potential Simmons trade.