Ben Simmons played with LeBron James at open run as he returns from back injury

Ben Simmons seems to be doing well in his recovery from a back injury.

Simmons recently partook in an open run along with fellow Klutch Sports athlete, LeBron James.

Simmons hurt his back during a 76ers-Bucks game in February. He was only supposed to miss a few weeks, but that got extended, and then the season was suspended in March.

76ers head coach Brett Brown said this week he was not expecting Simmons to be at 100 percent when the season resumes in Orlando next month. Simmons was averaging 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game this season. Philly is tied with Indiana for the fifth spot in the East with a 39-26 record.