Ben Simmons appears to poke fun at trade rumors on Instagram

As the basketball world anxiously waits to hear which team Ben Simmons will play for next, Simmons himself is having a bit of fun with the rumors.

The Philadelphia 76ers star appeared to joke about his future in a post to his Instagram Story this weekend. Simmons posted a picture of himself sitting in his barber’s chair for a haircut. Perhaps uncoincidentally, Simmons was wearing a salon cape adorned with the logos of all 30 NBA teams.

Ben Simmons on IG yesterday pic.twitter.com/wy9H8xbH3x — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 6, 2021

For Simmons, who has formally requested a trade from the Sixers, the post seems to be consistent with a recent report claiming that he would be willing to play for any other team but Philadelphia. The three-time All-Star remains in a holding pattern for the time being though, and his situation may not be resolved any time soon.

Simmons sounds ready to do whatever it takes to force his way out of Philly. Which specific team he ends up on appears to be of secondary importance.