Ben Simmons goes viral for photo of him looking jacked

Ben Simmons is going viral over a photo he shared to his Instagram story recently.

The Brooklyn Nets player shared a photo of himself carrying some weights. The photo was edited to make himself look absolutely enormous. Take a look:

Ben Simmons posted the photoshopped picture of him 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZKv5BJaVXW — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) June 11, 2023

Simmons looks like the Incredible Hulk in that photo. Those are cartoon muscles, and unlike anything we’ve ever seen on Simmons.

Though Simmons isn’t quite that jacked, he is getting stronger. The unedited photo does show him looking pretty ripped:

Whether any of this will make a difference for Simmons on the court remains to be seen.

The 26-year-old missed the entire season two years ago. He played in just 42 games last season. He has lost all of his confidence on the court and has become a shell of his former self. Simmons averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game last season. During his four seasons with the 76ers, Simmons averaged 15.9 points per game.