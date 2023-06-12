 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 11, 2023

Ben Simmons goes viral for photo of him looking jacked

June 11, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Ben Simmons in a tank top

May 13, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons is going viral over a photo he shared to his Instagram story recently.

The Brooklyn Nets player shared a photo of himself carrying some weights. The photo was edited to make himself look absolutely enormous. Take a look:

Simmons looks like the Incredible Hulk in that photo. Those are cartoon muscles, and unlike anything we’ve ever seen on Simmons.

Though Simmons isn’t quite that jacked, he is getting stronger. The unedited photo does show him looking pretty ripped:

Whether any of this will make a difference for Simmons on the court remains to be seen.

The 26-year-old missed the entire season two years ago. He played in just 42 games last season. He has lost all of his confidence on the court and has become a shell of his former self. Simmons averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game last season. During his four seasons with the 76ers, Simmons averaged 15.9 points per game.

Article Tags

Ben Simmons
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus