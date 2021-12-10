Ben Simmons wants to play for 1 particular head coach?

Ben Simmons began his NBA career with Brett Brown as his head coach. Now Simmons could be eyeing the possibility of playing for Brown’s mentor.

NBA writer Marc Stein said this week in a post to his Substack page that the disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star would welcome the opportunity to play for Gregg Popovich if the San Antonio Spurs found a way to acquire him. Stein adds that Popovich’s presence still resonates with many players and notes that San Antonio also has acclaimed shooting coach Chip Engelland, someone who can help Simmons with his infamous jumper (or lack thereof).

At 8-15, the Spurs are a non-contending team right now. That means that Popovich’s coaching would be the primary draw for a player like Simmons.

This season is shaping up to be a lost one for Simmons, who remains away from the Sixers and does not seem to be any closer to getting his wish for a trade. But with some rumors that Popovich could keep coaching for longer than expected, the Spurs may be surprisingly high on Simmons’ list of preferred landing spots.

Photo: May 13, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports