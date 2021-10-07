Big Baby Davis, Tony Allen among ex-NBA players arrested on fraud charges

More than a dozen NBA players were arrested on Thursday following an investigation into a fraud scheme, and there were some very recognizable names among the group.

An indictment that was unsealed in New York showed that 18 former NBA players have been federally charged for allegedly defrauding the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of nearly $4 million, according to NBC News. Terrence Williams was considered the ringleader of the scheme, which involved players submitting fake reimbursement claims for medical and dental services they never received. The charges the ex-players are facing are conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.

In addition to Williams, players involved include Glen “Big Baby” Davis, Tony Allen, Sebastian Telfair, Shannon Brown and Darius Miles. You can see the full list of names below:

More former players:

– Terrence Williams

– Alan Anderson

– Tony Allen

– Shannon Brown

– William Bynum

– Melvin Ely

– Christopher Douglas-Roberts

– Tony Wroten

Allen’s wife, Desiree Allen, was also charged.

According to the grand jury indictment, the defendants took part in a widespread scheme from 2017-2020. The fraudulent claims that were submitted totaled $3.9 million — $2.5 million of which was paid out to the former players. Williams allegedly came up with the idea and created fake invoices for other defendants. Investigators say he received kickbacks totaling at least $230,000 from the other ex-players.

Williams also allegedly helped some of the defendants obtain fake letters of medical necessity in order to secure have claims processed by the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan.

Davis has been in trouble with the law before, as he was charged for allegedly attacking a man in a parking lot more than three years ago.