Bill Belichick spoke to Celtics before playoff opener

August 17, 2020
by Grey Papke

Bill Belichick is already giving pregame speeches, but not in the sport that he usually specializes in.

At the invitation of coach Brad Stevens, the New England Patriots coach spoke to the Boston Celtics ahead of their playoff opener against Philadelphia on Monday. Belichick said he wanted to help the Celtics prepare for a “critical time” in their season.

Stevens said Belichick is “one of the best preparers of all time,” which was clearly a focus of the visit.

Belichick has been effusive in his praise for Stevens in the past. This was likely something he was happy to do, and it was probably exciting for Celtics players and a nice mental boost ahead of what will be a very unusual playoff run.

