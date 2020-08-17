Bill Belichick spoke to Celtics before playoff opener

Bill Belichick is already giving pregame speeches, but not in the sport that he usually specializes in.

At the invitation of coach Brad Stevens, the New England Patriots coach spoke to the Boston Celtics ahead of their playoff opener against Philadelphia on Monday. Belichick said he wanted to help the Celtics prepare for a “critical time” in their season.

Bill Belichick says on @OMFonWEEI that Brad Stevens asked him to speak to the Celtics: "I don’t know anything about basketball, but I know a little bit about competition and trying to perform well at the most critical time of the year, which is what they’re in right now." — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) August 17, 2020

Belichick adds: "It was a great experience for me. I appreciate the opportunity from Coach Stevens and the Celtics and wish them nothing but the best.” — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) August 17, 2020

Stevens said Belichick is “one of the best preparers of all time,” which was clearly a focus of the visit.

Brad Stevens on having Bill Belichick speaking to the team this week: "I think he is obviously one of the best coaches in any sport of all-time and renowned as one of the best preparers of all-time." — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) August 17, 2020

Belichick has been effusive in his praise for Stevens in the past. This was likely something he was happy to do, and it was probably exciting for Celtics players and a nice mental boost ahead of what will be a very unusual playoff run.