Bill Russell had best April Fools’ Day joke

Forget about all of your juvenile pranks because Bill Russell has officially won April Fools’ Day.

The retired Boston Celtics legend tweeted a video of himself Thursday working out with a kettlebell. In his caption, he announced that he was making his comeback to the NBA. Russell then concluded his tweet by wishing everybody a Happy April Fools’ Day.

The 11-time NBA champion Russell recently turned 87 years old and has been retired from the league for over five decades now. But he is looking absolutely fantastic for his age and might still be able to play 10-15 spot minutes off the bench for a contender.

In all seriousness though, Russell continues to show why he is one of the most beloved NBA players of all-time. His Twitter account is quickly becoming a must-follow as well.

Photo: Pete Souza/Flickr via CC-by-SA 1.0