Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Bill Russell pumps brakes on assertion that LeBron James is ‘most athletic’ NBA player ever

June 16, 2020
by Larry Brown

Bill Russell

Kendrick Perkins called LeBron James the “most athletic player in NBA history” over Twitter on Tuesday.

Bill Russell said “not so fast, my friend.”

Perk, who played center in the NBA from 2003-2018, tweeted a response to a highlight video on Twitter that showcased James’ jumping ability.

In response to Perkins’ claim that James is the “most athletic player in NBA history,” Russell asserted his stake to the claim.

The Hall of Fame center reminded Perkins that he was an Olympic-quality high jumper and talented sprinter.

Well played by Russell, who won 11 championships as a center for the Boston Celtics from 1956-1969.

Social media is rife with hyperbolic claims such as Perkins’. It’s nice to have Russell around to remind everyone of his greatness too. It also doesn’t hurt how much Phil Jackson has his back.

