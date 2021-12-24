Bill Simmons shares amazing Joel Embiid trash talk story

Joel Embiid is notorious for his willingness to trash talk opponents. That’s true of those he knows well, and it even holds up when facing coaches he’s familiar with.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Simmons relayed a classic story from Monday’s 76ers-Celtics game. Embiid was dominant down the stretch, scoring 17 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter to close out Boston.

Simmons was sitting courtside and said Embiid got the attention of Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who served as a 76ers assistant in 2019-20. According to Simmons, Embiid stopped, made sure he had Udoka’s attention, and remarked “I’m a mother—-ing monster.”

That’s pretty savage, and Embiid can quite easily morph into that. If anything, facing someone he’s familiar with probably brings it out even more. Plus, after what the Celtics’ TV broadcast did to him earlier in the season, he would have wanted the last word.

Photo: Jan 6, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports