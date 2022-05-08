Bill Walton had funniest question for Steve Kerr at press conference

Bill Walton continues to play chess while the rest of us play Candy Land.

Walton, the legendary NBA big man turned elite basketball commentator and observer, was in attendance for Game 3 of the second-round playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. He showed up at head coach Steve Kerr’s pregame press conference and asked the funniest question.

“How can you get Steph Curry more halfcourt shots?” asked Walton, per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Steph? I’m all for that,” Kerr hilariously replied.

Walton must not have been too convinced by Kerr’s response. Television cameras later caught Walton talking to Curry himself before the game in what was likely a second effort to get more 45-foot missiles out of Curry.

Wonder what kind of advice Stephen Curry is getting here from Bill Walton. pic.twitter.com/Co0YfT2uco — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) May 7, 2022

The 69-year-old Walton is not like your traditional old head who loathes the three-point shot and prefers the traditional back-to-the-basket game of the esteemed George Mikan. No, on the contrary, Walton thinks that all the triples that are being taken these days are not coming from far enough.

Ultimately, there is nothing better than when Walton heads up north to take in a Warriors game. As we have seen time and time again, literally anything can happen when Big Red is in town.