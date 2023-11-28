Report reveals Billy Donovan’s job security amid Bulls’ struggles

It sure doesn’t sound like Billy Donovan will be banished from the kingdom any time soon.

Chicago Bulls insider KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported this week on the job security of the Chicago head coach Donovan. Johnson writes that Donovan’s job is “safe” and that the veteran coach is “liked and respected” by both Bulls ownership and management. However, some tweaks could possibly come to Donovan’s coaching staff moving forward with the team sitting at just 5-13 this year, Johnson adds.

Donovan, 58, is in his fourth season as head coach of the Bulls. But he has posted a losing record in Chicago (122-132) and has won a grand total of one playoff game over that span. That is despite having a roster with three ex-All-Star scorers (Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic) plus very good role players (Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, Coby White, etc.). There have even been signs that Donovan doesn’t quite get along with a particular one of those guys.

But Donovan was a winner during previous stops with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the University of Florida. At the end of the day, the Bulls’ main issue seems to be that their stars are simply a clunky fit with one another. Since Donovan also still has multiple years left on the extension he signed with Chicago in 2022, the most logical move may instead be to make a big trade such as this rumored one.