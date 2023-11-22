Report reveals expected timeline for Zach LaVine trade

Chicago Bulls fans hoping to catch one last glimpse of Zach LaVine may still have some time to work with.

Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported this week on the expected timetable for the Chicago Bulls to trade away their two-time All-Star guard LaVine. Mayberry writes that most do not expect the Bulls to move LaVine until at least mid-December (when players on contracts that were signed over the summer become eligible for trade). A more realistic target for a LaVine deal would be closer to the Feb. 9 trade deadline, Mayberry adds.

The LaVine-Bulls partnership is becoming increasingly untenable. The team stinks (5-10 to begin the year), and LaVine is starting to show more outward signs of frustration. Most recently, LaVine made headlines for pushing away a Bulls PR person after a game.

There are indeed indications that the Bulls are moving closer to trading LaVine, who is in the prime of his career at 28 years old and could fetch a real premium in trade as a true 25-5-5 guy at the shooting guard position. But while some really big teams are reported to be in the mix, the Bulls sound content to take their time and try to maximize their return here.