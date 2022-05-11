 Skip to main content
Bismack Biyombo, Marquese Chriss separated in locker room tunnel

May 10, 2022
by Larry Brown

Bismack Biyombo in Marquese Chriss face

Bismack Biyombo and Marquese Chriss had to be separated in the locker room tunnel at the end of Game 5 on Tuesday night between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.

Biyombo went for a dunk attempt with 2.3 seconds left and his Suns up 108-80. Chriss didn’t like seeing Biyombo try to add to the big lead and gave him a hard foul.

The players were called for technical fouls and ejected.

Then Chriss was seen going after Biyombo in the tunnel to the locker rooms. The players had to be separated.

Chriss was obviously frustrated about his team losing by 30 and didn’t want to see Biyombo get a cheap dunk at the buzzer.

Biyombo’s Suns lead the series 3-2.

