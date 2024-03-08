Bismack Biyombo offers update after scary collapse on bench

Bismack Biyombo appears to be doing well after this week’s scary episode.

The Oklahoma City Thunder big man Biyombo sparked big concern during Wednesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. As the two teams were heading towards a timeout, Biyombo, in warmups on the bench at the time, was seen on the television broadcast suddenly collapsing backwards to the floor. He was quickly attended to by Thunder personnel as concerned teammates huddled around him.

Here is the video.

Bismack Biyombo fell over during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/QAcU4Ao0uW — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) March 7, 2024

Biyombo eventually got back up and walked off to the locker room under his own power. He was examined by Blazers team physicians at the Moda Center and cleared of any serious medical issues.

In a post to X on Thursday, Biyombo shared an encouraging update. He said that he was just dehydrated and ended up fainting. Biyombo added that he has been fasting for the last 15 years as part of his spiritual journey and thanked everyone for their love and concern.

Feeling blessed & grateful for everyone's love & concern. A big thank you to my teammates for their understanding. 🙏🏾All good here, just a bit of dehydration, but ready for tomorrow's game! Fasting has been my spiritual journey for over 15 years, thankful for every lesson. #God🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/kNvauf2Uve — Bismack Biyombo (@bismackbiyombo) March 8, 2024

In a subsequent post, Biyombo also joked that the public fainting spell was God’s way of keeping him humble.

God had to remind me that i am human and he decided to do in front of the world 😂🤦🏾‍♂️, so here you have it 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Bismack Biyombo (@bismackbiyombo) March 8, 2024

The 31-year-old Biyombo, a former No. 7 overall pick, is in his 13th career NBA season. After starting the season with the Memphis Grizzlies, he was waived in January and signed with the Thunder weeks later. Biyombo has made four appearances off the bench thus far for the No. 2 seed Thunder, averaging 0.5 points and 1.0 rebounds in 5.8 minutes per game.