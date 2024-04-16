Blake Griffin announces major news about his NBA future

Blake Griffin did not play in the NBA this season, and the former first overall pick has now decided to call it a career.

Griffin issued a lengthy statement on Instagram Tuesday announcing his retirement from the NBA. He thanked his “family, friends, fans, teammates, and coaches” for supporting him throughout his 14 pro seasons and the journey leading up to them.

“I am equally thankful for the not-so-good moments: the losses, the injuries, the wayyyy too many surgeries, the lessons, the heartbreaks, and it wouldn’t be [a] sports retirement letter without acknowledging the ‘haters,'” Griffin wrote. “All of these experiences made my 14 years in the league truly unforgettable, and I can’t help but to just feel thankful.”

Griffin, who turned 35 last month, made 41 appearances as a reserve last season for the Boston Celtics. His former teammates reportedly tried to convince him to return in recent months, but Griffin said he wanted to continue spending more time with his family.

For his career, Griffin averaged 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. His best seasons came with the Los Angeles Clippers after they drafted the former Oklahoma star with the No. 1 overall pick in 2009.

Griffin made five All-Star appearances as a member of the Clippers and another when he was with the Detroit Pistons in 2019. He was one of the most electrifying athletes and dunkers in NBA history during his prime, but numerous lower-body injuries and surgeries took their toll on him.

Griffin made more than $255 million in the court during his NBA career. He has tried his hand at some different careers over the past several years, so perhaps he will get back into that now that he has officially retired.